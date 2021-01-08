MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €213.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €173.14 ($203.70).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €207.80 ($244.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €207.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.05. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

