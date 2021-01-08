MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.88.

MSM stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

