MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

