Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Up 7%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MCACU) shares rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 13,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 5,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

