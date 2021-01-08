Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Up 5.6%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.05. 2,751,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,548,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

