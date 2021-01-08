Morgan Stanley Upgrades Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to Overweight

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE RVI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $306.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Value news, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

