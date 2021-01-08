Morgan Stanley Sells 5,322 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,259,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 104,002 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,184. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

