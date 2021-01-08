Morgan Stanley Sells 20,894 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 961,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE DSM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.