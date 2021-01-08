Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

