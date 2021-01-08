Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aegon stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.