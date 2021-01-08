Morgan Stanley Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.