Morgan Stanley Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $71.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

SAIL opened at $54.95 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,374.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,909. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 424,855 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,053,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,995,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,569,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

