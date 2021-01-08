Morgan Stanley Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $153.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.
BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.
NYSE BFAM opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,352 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
