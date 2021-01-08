Morgan Stanley Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $153.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

NYSE BFAM opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,352 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

