Morgan Stanley Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Equal Weight

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 3,552,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,389. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

