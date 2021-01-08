Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,283 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $92.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.