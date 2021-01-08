Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.64.
LII traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $273.87. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.36. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
