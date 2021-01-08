Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.64.

LII traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $273.87. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.36. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

