Morgan Stanley Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 720.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

