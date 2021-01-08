Morgan Stanley Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Washington Federal worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $2,327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

