Morgan Stanley Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $469,175.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,240 shares of company stock valued at $58,177,932 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

