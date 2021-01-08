Morgan Stanley Has $2.66 Million Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $91,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

SBI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.