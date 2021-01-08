Morgan Stanley Has $2.61 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.93. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.