Morgan Stanley Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $275.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,649 shares of company stock worth $72,317,626. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

