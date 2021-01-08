Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $86.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $96,990,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,895,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

