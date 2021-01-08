Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

