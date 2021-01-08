Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Shares of MPWR traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.90 and its 200-day moving average is $289.27. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $382.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at $101,737,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $35,504,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

