Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 23,090 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $381.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.27. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $382.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

