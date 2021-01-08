Monolith Trading Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $7,144.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

