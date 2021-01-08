Monkey Project Hits Market Cap of $77,100.24 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $77,100.24 and approximately $193.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,776,296 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.