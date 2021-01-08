Monica L. Greenberg Sells 15,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.