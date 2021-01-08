MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

MDB opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.77 and a 200-day moving average of $250.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,113,626. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 78,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

