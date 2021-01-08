MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.67.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $488.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

