Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.43

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.43 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 20297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

