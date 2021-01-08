Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Moelis & Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

