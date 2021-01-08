Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.25

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 1710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.