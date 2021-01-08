Modus Advisors LLC Sells 21,805 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 60,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.