Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.15. 140,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -205.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

