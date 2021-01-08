Modus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.66. 4,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,028. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $204.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average is $164.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.