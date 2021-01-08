Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock worth $28,604,865. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

