Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $157.92. 117,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

