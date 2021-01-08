Modus Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.68.

GS traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.22. 116,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $295.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

