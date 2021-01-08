Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a P/E ratio of -121.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

