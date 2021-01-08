Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 9,764,863 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a market cap of £2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

About Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

