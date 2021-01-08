MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.43

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.43 and last traded at $158.43, with a volume of 8578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 356,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $15,968,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

