(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of (MKGAY) to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (MKGAY) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

