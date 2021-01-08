Mizuho Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $92.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

Shares of MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

