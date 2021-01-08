Mixin Reaches Market Cap of $85.33 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $161.23 or 0.00421017 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market cap of $85.33 million and $746,932.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,266 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

