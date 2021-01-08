Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $35.06

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $2.88 million and $16,284.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $35.06 or 0.00087126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,171 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

