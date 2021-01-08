Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.73.

MRTX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $219.01. The company had a trading volume of 333,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 745,436 shares of company stock worth $153,541,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

