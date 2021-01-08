Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.33

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

Several research firms have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,147 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 99,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

