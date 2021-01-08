Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.33

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.
Several research firms have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.
In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,147 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 99,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
