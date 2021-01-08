MINDOL (MIN) Trading 93.1% Lower Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $203,121.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 93.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00238527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028575 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001637 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.88 or 0.01152419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

